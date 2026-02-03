School van overturns on Maduravoyal flyover, three injured

CHENNAI: A school van carrying two students overturned on the Maduravoyal flyover on Monday morning, briefly disrupting traffic along the busy stretch. The driver and both students inside escaped with minor injuries.

Police identified the driver as Harish, a resident of Ayapakkam near Ambattur, who runs a private van service for schoolchildren. Around 8 am, he was taking two students to a private school in Anna Nagar.

Sources said that, while going down the Maduravoyal flyover towards Koyambedu on the Poonamallee High Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The van swerved and overturned in the middle of the flyover.

Passersby rushed to the spot and helped rescue the driver and the two students from the van. All three were given first aid and were out of danger, sources added.

The accident caused traffic congestion for nearly 30 minutes before police cleared the vehicle. Police said a major tragedy was averted as there were no vehicles immediately behind the van. Further inquiry is under way.