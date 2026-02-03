Section of Anna University PhD scholars excluded from convocation

CHENNAI: A section of PhD scholars from Anna University who completed their viva-voce after June 2025 have expressed strong disappointment over the university’s decision to hold a separate degree-awarding function for them in February, instead of including them in the 46th annual convocation scheduled for February 4.

According to a circular issued by the university, only scholars who successfully defended their PhD viva-voce on or before June 30, 2025, will be permitted to receive their degrees in person at the main convocation ceremony. Scholars who completed their viva after this date will be awarded degrees at a separate function later in February, the date of which is yet to be announced.

The decision has left many scholars upset, as the February event will feature a chief guest or the governor, who is traditionally the chancellor of the university. “For many of us, convocation is the most memorable day of our academic life. We worked for years with the hope of receiving the degree on stage in a grand event in front of a chief guest. A separate, low-key function takes away the emotion and recognition associated with that moment,” said a PhD scholar who completed her viva in July 2025.

University officials, however, defended the move, citing logistical constraints. A senior varsity official said the last convocation was held in 2024 and the number of eligible scholars this year has risen sharply. “We can accommodate only about 750 candidates in a single convocation ceremony. Given the large backlog and venue limitations, it is not feasible to include everyone on the same day. Hence, a separate function is being planned to ensure all scholars receive their degrees in person,” the official said.