70-year-old woman on way to see son’s body run over by lorry in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old woman, who was on her way to see the body of her 52-year-old son, died after being hit by a lorry while crossing the road at Madurantakam in Chengalpattu in the early hours of Tuesday. According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Alamelu, a resident of Chithamur near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu.

Police sources said that the woman, who was in shock upon hearing of her son’s passing, may have failed to notice the lorry while crossing the road.

Her elder son, Mani (52) and his wife were both employed in the postal department and have two children. Sources said Mani suffered a mild heart attack at his residence on Monday morning and was admitted to a private hospital near Melmaruvathur. After treatment, his condition reportedly stabilised. However, late on Monday night, he suffered a cardiac arrest and did not respond to treatment.

Alamelu, who lived about a kilometre away from Mani’s house, had been rushing to the hospital with relatives when the incident happened, police said. While crossing the Tindivanam-Chennai NH-32 around midnight, she was hit by a lorry. No injuries were reported among the others accompanying her.

She was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.The Madurantakam police have registered an FIR and are examining CCTV footage to identify the lorry and its driver. Alamelu’s body was sent for postmortem to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital and later handed over to the family.