Left on a cliffhanger: The British Council Library shuts its doors

One last story

For Puviraj, the loss feels deeply personal. “People would sit quietly reading, and that created a focused, almost meditative atmosphere,” he says, adding that it is difficult to imagine future generations experiencing the same. While he acknowledges the convenience of digital resources, he remains sceptical of their ability to recreate what the physical library offered. Describing himself as “old school” in his preference for physical books — the smell of pages, the texture of paper, and the act of holding a book, he adds that the sense of focus, discovery, and community is hard to recreate online.

Concurring, educator Charles Durai fears losing not just access to books, but the atmosphere that encouraged reading itself: “Meeting people, looking at them, reading books, that really motivates you,” he says. The couches, shelves, and quiet corners offered something he believes is increasingly absent in students’ lives today. Calling the closure “a very big loss”, he worries about its impact on younger generations already pulled in multiple digital directions. Describing the library as “an ocean of knowledge” and “a world-class facility”, he traces his relationship with the British Council Library to a train-the-trainer programme he attended years ago. “That’s when I got introduced to the British Council Library,” he says. What followed were years of borrowing books and upgrading his skills. “There are a lot of books available that are not available in the market...which helped me improve my teaching as well as soft skills — communication and presentation skills. “I got professionally qualified because of the British Council. I owe it a lot.”