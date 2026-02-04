Metro Water to deploy robots to detect leak in Chennai's pipelines

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to the city residents and prevent sewage leaks, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has decided to deploy robotic equipment to detect leaks in underground water and sewer pipelines across the city.

As per a Metro Water document, RoboCam, Robo90 and Robo250 devices will be deployed in pipelines that are impossible to enter and inspect manually.

“The scope of work includes identification of contamination source, leak detection, improper joints, illegal connections (ferrules), encrustation level and other anomalies in the water pipeline size range from 10-50cm diameter,” the document said.

Once deployed, the team, appointed by Metro Water, will inspect underground pipelines at two to four spots daily.

RoboCam can travel a distance of 100m inside the pipeline and can be used in water and sewer pipelines. Robo90 can reach up to 120m and will be mostly used in water pipelines. Robo250 can travel 250-300m inside the sewer pipelines. The robotic cameras will provide live feed from the pipelines.

Metro Water will also utilise artificial intelligence (AI) to identify defects in real-time based on the feeds provided by the robotic cameras.

“While the robotic equipment will be provided and maintained by private firms on contract basis, Metro Water will identify, approve and make available the pipeline stretches to be inspected,” an official said.

The official added that the robotic cameras will help in accurate and timely detection of leaks since identifying such leaks manually takes time.