Moral policing in Kelambakkam: Couple assaulted for holding hands, man's parents attacked

CHENNAI: In a case of moral policing, a five-member gang assaulted a 23-year-old man and his female friend for holding hands while walking in Kelambakkam on Monday night. The assailants also attacked the man’s parents when they arrived to support him, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10pm when Vinoth, a resident of Perumal Koil Street, who works for a private pharmaceutical company, was returning home with his friend.

Five men stopped them, objected to the pair holding hands and demanded they walk separately. When the woman questioned them, the argument escalated, leading to the gang attacking Vinoth. She immediately alerted his parents, Gopi and Selvi, who rushed to the spot.

The attackers then assaulted his parents as well. Vinoth and Gopi sustained injuries to the head, hands and legs, while Selvi suffered minor injuries. The three were taken to a government hospital in Thiruporur for treatment.

Based on a complaint, Kelambakkam police registered a case on Tuesday.