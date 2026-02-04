Restored Chennai lakes have higher capacity, but practical issues make Mamallan reservoir a necessity

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) is keen on commencing work on the sixth reservoir (Mamallan) in the Kovalam basin near Thiruporur amid arguments that alternative options with higher water storage capacity are not being effectively considered by the water resources department. Metro Water officials, however, say that setting up water treatment plants (WTP) near multiple, scattered water bodies will be cost-intensive and finding space to build them within the city will also be difficult.

While local Kovalam fishermen and activists are opposing the Mamallan project on concerns over livelihood and environmental impact, there are others who point to available storage capacity in recently restored water bodies to argue against the project. For instance, Chennai’s recently restored water bodies have a combined holding capacity of more than 2.3 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet), about 0.65 TMC higher than the 1.65 TMC capacity of the Mamallan reservoir.

Daniel Robinson, an expert, who worked with Chennai Smart City Limited (CSCL) in restoring 210 water bodies under Smart City Project, opined that creating decentralised water supply systems with locally available sources, such as local lakes, could be a more sustainable option. Apart from the 210 water bodies under the civic body’s control, Chennai has several big lakes like Porur and Retteri lakes.

“There should be a unified authority to maintain water bodies in the city as water bodies are maintained presently by various departments like Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Water Resources Department, and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department,” he said.