A musical on the forgotten warrior brothers of Tamil Nadu to be staged

Centuries of India’s independence struggle saw the emergence of freedom fighters across regions, languages, and landscapes. While figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and Rani Lakshmi Bai occupy the centre of historical memory, resistance leaders from small towns and districts were often reduced to footnotes, if mentioned at all. In Tamil Nadu, that silence surrounds the Marudhu Pandiyar — Periya Marudhu and Chinna Marudhu of Sivagangai — who waged sustained armed resistance against the British in the late 18th century. Allied with Rani Velu Nachiyar, they practiced early guerrilla warfare, challenged colonial authority for years, and paid for it with their lives, long before freedom had a national vocabulary.

It is this historical erasure that drives the dance-musical theatre production Marudhiruvar, making its Chennai premiere on Saturday at Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall. Marking his 30th production, choreographer and composer Madurai R Muralidharan’s decision to step away from his usual mythological narratives and turn to history was neither incidental nor experimental. He says it has been “a long dream to do this (Marudhiruvar) production”.