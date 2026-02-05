Artistic ideas that float in space

In 1971, Belgian sculptor Paul Van Hoeydonck was commissioned to create a 3.5-inch aluminium sculpture called Fallen Astronaut as a tribute to all those who had lost their lives in their quest to explore space and it was subsequently placed on the moon by the crew of Apollo 15. Artist Trevor Paglen’s lightweight reflective sculpture called Orbital Reflector was launched into space in 2018, purely to be admired from Earth while it orbited for a few months before burning up. Sadly, it was lost in space thanks to President Trump’s government shutdown for 35 days, leading to the engineers losing track of the satellite. The ENOCH project by Tavares Strachan, featuring a sculpture of the first African American astronaut, in the shape of a 24-carat gold urn, was launched into space in 2018 and came back after circling Earth for three years. In 2024, iconic artist Jeff Koons left a series of 125 mini sculptures, titled Moon Phases, on the moon. Each sculpture was inscribed with the name of an influential person from history, including Gandhi and Hippocrates.

These projects that look at outer space as a vast canvas have slowly transformed what was typically a scientific and military zone into an expanse for artistic expressions. Art’s access to the cosmos can surely provide balance by serving as a bridge between humanity and the dark unknown. The twinkling little star that you gaze at every night could very well be a masterpiece from the sky!