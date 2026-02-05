Chennai residents brace for 36-hour sewage disruption in three zones

CHENNAI: Residents of Anna Nagar, Madhavaram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones are likely to face sewage issues as theChennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has announced temporary suspension of operations of sewage pumping stations in these zones.

A release said service will be suspended for 36 hours from 2pm on Friday to 2am on Sunday owing to interconnection works on the main sewage pumping line near the Alandur junction. The interconnection work will be carried out by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

In Madhavaram zone, pumping stations on Kadappa Road, Madanakuppam, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Thangal Karai, Puthagaram, and Padmavathi Nagar will remain non-functional. In Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone pumping stations in Villivakkam Sector A and Janaki Nagar won’t be functioning.

Similarly, in Anna Nagar zone, pumping works will be suspended in Villivakkam, Villivakkam Phase I and Phase II, Agathiyar Nagar, North Jaganathan Nagar and Villivakkam Sector B pumping stations.

Metro Water has requested the residents to contact area engineers in 8144930903 (Madhavaram), 8144930906 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar) and 8144930908 (Anna Nagar) for sewage related complaints.