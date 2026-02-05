Chennai woman held for circulating morphed pictures of ex-colleague

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has secured a woman in connection with a case of online harassment and defamation of a former woman colleague carried out as an act of revenge.

The case was registered following a complaint from a Chennai-based employee of a private company, who alleged that objectionable and morphed images were circulated using fake Instagram accounts to damage her reputation and cause mental distress.

On January 4, several employees of the firm received follow requests from unknown Instagram IDs, which were later used to share defamatory content of the victim.

Based on the complaint, the cyber crime investigation centre analysed digital footprints, social media activity, and IP logs and nabbed a former employee of the same organisation, where the victim holds a senior position.

The accused had resigned in October 2025 and had previous enmity with the victim, police said. She allegedly downloaded the victim’s photographs from the company’s official website, morphed them using artificial intelligence tools, and circulated them through multiple fake social media accounts.