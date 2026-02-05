Chennai's Gandhi Mandapam toilets locked, women workers struggle with basic needs

CHENNAI: Kanaga* is a middle-aged private contract worker engaged in maintenance work at Gandhi Mandapam in Adyar. As the Chennai Corporation’s toilets at the public space have been locked for the past one month, she has only a light tiffin for breakfast every day to avoid a situation where she would need to relieve herself. In the afternoon too, she eats only curd rice.

“I avoid spicy food and skip coffee or tea during duty hours from 9.30 am to 5 pm. It is extremely difficult during periods, when we have to change sanitary pads,” she told TNIE.

During emergencies, the workers are forced to walk to the nearby Adyar Cancer Institute to use the toilets. “But, when it is urgent, how can we walk so far,” asked Muthu*, another woman contract worker. Two other toilets at the far end of the premises are also locked. An official in-charge of the mandapam said the toilets are old, unusable, and will be demolished soon.

Inside the museum and library, there are toilets only meant for government officials and workers. Contract workers are not allowed to use them.

Multiple women workers told TNIE that visitors also face difficulties. People with diabetes face immense hardships, Kanaga said. “There was once an elderly woman waiting at a bus stop near Anna University. She wanted to use the toilet urgently. Since the facilities were shut, she had to relieve herself in the open.”

Gandhi Mandapam records at least 50 visitors every day and over 100 during weekends. Assistant Engineer of ward 169 told TNIE that the corporation toilet was locked as the contractor was taking up repair works. “It will be opened tomorrow (Thursday),” he said.

(*Names of workers changed to protect identity)