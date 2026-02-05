Cop suspended in Chennai's Kilpauk hospital murder case dies by suicide

CHENNAI: A Special Sub-Inspector of police, who was suspended following a murder inside the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Sevvapet near Tiruvallur on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Giridharan Nagarathinam (57), who was attached to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital police station. He was among five police personnel placed under suspension after a 23-year-old history-sheeter, Adhi, was murdered by a gang inside the hospital on January 12.

Police said Giridharan was found dead at his house on Wednesday evening. The body was sent to the Government Hospital in Tiruvallur for postmortem examination. Sources said no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Sevvapet police have registered a case and said investigation is under way to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.

(If you are in distress or have suicidal thoughts, call TN’s health helpline at 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 044 24640050/24640060.)