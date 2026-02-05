Repeated road cave-ins at Madhya Kailash, residents fear for safety

CHENNAI: Frequent road cave-ins at key stretches of Madhya Kailash junction and along Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway have left residents of the area and commuters worrying about their safety.

On Saturday, a cave-in occurred near the Institute of Chemical Technology, right next to the start of U-shaped bridge in Taramani, due to a burst in the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (CMWSSB) two-metre diameter sewage pipeline, which according to officials at the site, was over 25 years old.

The Federation of OMR Residents Association (FOMRRA) has listed at least six instances of cave-ins at Madhya Kailash junction between 2015 and 2024, most of which were attributed to leakage or bursts in underground CMWSSB pipelines. The residents feared that similar incidents could occur beneath bridge pillars, posing more serious risks.

FOMRRA co-founder Harsha Koda told TNIE, “ If authorities are not checking the condition of pipelines close to the flyovers while constructing them, it raises serious engineering concerns. Another flyover is also set to open near a stretch that has seen repeated cave-ins.”