Tangled knots within the law

The panchayat of Panchewa, a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, has declared that any family from which a member marries by choice must henceforth be ostracised by its entire population. The declaration was made at a recent public gathering, with a decree being read out in Hindi by a young, tilak-wearing man — as can be seen in a video that has circulated online. Media reports furnish the details: these families will not only be boycotted socially, but will lose access to dairy supplies, the rights to employ labour or service providers or to themselves be hired and the right to lease their fields. Any resident of the village who supports or assists members of an ostracised family will also face the same punishments.

After the video came to light, district authorities have reportedly visited Panchewa to remind its residents that such declarations are illegal. The Gram Sabha has yet to ratify its decree, and by Indian law it cannot. The Supreme Court of India is clear, at present, that consenting heterosexual adults remain free to marry if they wish to. This includes across lines of caste and religion, both of which are upheld through the institution of arranged marriage.