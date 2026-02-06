500-m stretch of KNK Road turned into a ‘pedestrian-first’ public space

CHENNAI: A 500-metre stretch of the Khader Nawaz Khan Road from the Uttamar Gandhi Salai junction has been redesigned into a pedestrian-first public space by the Greater Chennai Corporation and was officially launched on Thursday. This is the second such pedestrian-focussed commercial stretch executed by the civic body after T Nagar’s pedestrian plaza.

While the vehicular flow on the stretch is not restricted now, sources said it may be converted into a fully-pedestrianised infrastructure in the future. As of now, the cobblestone paving is expected to slow down vehicular movement to create a safe space for those on foot. However, parking in the stretch has been barred with regulated provisions only for pickup and drop off. Visitors can park their vehicles in the city corporation’s paid off-street parking facilities nearby.

The project, falling under the ‘Complete Streets’ programme, makes use of large portions of space on the street which were earlier used for unregulated parking and other underutilised spaces to make way for accessible walkways, street furniture, bollards and sitting areas. The underground utilities — cables, storm water drain, drinking water supply, etc — have been bundled into a utility duct, to reduce the need to dig up the road for repairs.