Taxi driver stabbed to death, another injured in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A taxi driver was stabbed to death and another sustained injuries in a clash triggered by a domestic dispute at Tiruvallur on Wednesday evening.
Police said the deceased, Nithyanandam (36), and the injured, Chandrabose (36), were close friends and worked as taxi drivers in the area. Indhumathi (38), a relative of Chandrabose, had earlier separated from her second husband, Ashok Kumar (40), allegedly due to harassment and was living with her parents.
On Wednesday afternoon, when Indhumathi was returning home after picking up her children from school, Ashok Kumar allegedly intercepted her, harassed her and picked a fight. Alarmed by the confrontation, she rushed to Chandrabose’s house and informed him of the incident.
Chandrabose, along with Nithyanandam and another friend Sundar, later went to meet with Ashok Kumar. The meeting quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, when Ashok Kumar allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed both Chandrabose and Nithyanandam, causing grievous injuries.
Sundar rushed the injured men to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, where Nithyanandam succumbed while undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint from Indhumathi, the Tiruvallur taluk police registered a case under sections 103, 109 and 296 (b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested him. Further probe is under way.