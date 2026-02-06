Taxi driver stabbed to death, another injured in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A taxi driver was stabbed to death and another sustained injuries in a clash triggered by a domestic dispute at Tiruvallur on Wednesday evening.

Police said the deceased, Nithyanandam (36), and the injured, Chandrabose (36), were close friends and worked as taxi drivers in the area. Indhumathi (38), a relative of Chandrabose, had earlier separated from her second husband, Ashok Kumar (40), allegedly due to harassment and was living with her parents.

On Wednesday afternoon, when Indhumathi was returning home after picking up her children from school, Ashok Kumar allegedly intercepted her, harassed her and picked a fight. Alarmed by the confrontation, she rushed to Chandrabose’s house and informed him of the incident.