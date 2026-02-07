Clearing the air: Non-smoker lung cancer on the rise

Lung cancer traditionally presents itself when associated with cigarette smoking, but now lung cancer is increasingly being diagnosed in people who have never smoked a day in their lives. This increases the concern of a silent but growing health crisis in our country. One that needs urgent awareness, prevention, and systematic change.

Rising incidence in non-smokers

According to the National Cancer Registry data, with over 72,000 new cases, approximately 66,000 deaths occur each year, as lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer mortality in India. While smoking is a major cause, recent studies show that more than half of lung cancer patients diagnosed in certain centres were non-smokers. A study at a government hospital in north India found that 52% of lung cancer cases were among non-smokers. It gives a clear indication that other environmental and biological factors are at play.