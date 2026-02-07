CM Stalin to open Madhya Kailash flyover on February 16

CHENNAI: Highways Minister E V Velu on Friday said the ‘L’-shaped flyover at the Madhya Kailash junction will be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on February 16.

After inspecting the flyover, Velu said in a statement that the width has been increased at the right turn to ensure smoother movement, while the height of the parapet walls has been enhanced for safety. He added that the permitted speed limit on the flyover will be 30 kmph.

Built at a cost of Rs 61 crore, the three-lane flyover has been designed to facilitate unidirectional traffic from Sardar Patel Road to Rajiv Gandhi Salai, bypassing the congested Madhya Kailash junction.

The 652-metre-long structure begins about 350 metres from the existing flyover near the Cancer Institute-IIT Madras junction and ends on Rajiv Gandhi Salai opposite Kasturibai Nagar railway station.