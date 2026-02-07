CM Stalin unveils statue of Karl Marx at Connemara Library in Egmore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday unveiled a life-size statue of Karl Marx, the German philosopher and economist, at the entrance of the Connemara Library in Egmore in the presence of leaders of Left parties.

Giving effect to the announcement made by the CM in the Assembly on April 3 last year, the statue of Karl Marx, whose work forms the foundation of modern communism and Marxism, was installed at a cost of Rs 85.50 lakh. The statue was installed following a request made by writer and Marxist thinker Professor A Marx.

“Installing Marx. Uninstalling inequality. Chennai reaffirms red. The commanding statue of Karl Marx now stands at the Connemara Public Library, Chennai. We draw strength from progressive ideas, no matter where they come from. When forces of domination attempt to prevail, we resist them. This is the essence of our Dravidian Model,” the CM said in a X post.