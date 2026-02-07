CM Stalin unveils statue of Karl Marx at Connemara Library in Egmore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday unveiled a life-size statue of Karl Marx, the German philosopher and economist, at the entrance of the Connemara Library in Egmore in the presence of leaders of Left parties.
Giving effect to the announcement made by the CM in the Assembly on April 3 last year, the statue of Karl Marx, whose work forms the foundation of modern communism and Marxism, was installed at a cost of Rs 85.50 lakh. The statue was installed following a request made by writer and Marxist thinker Professor A Marx.
“Installing Marx. Uninstalling inequality. Chennai reaffirms red. The commanding statue of Karl Marx now stands at the Connemara Public Library, Chennai. We draw strength from progressive ideas, no matter where they come from. When forces of domination attempt to prevail, we resist them. This is the essence of our Dravidian Model,” the CM said in a X post.
On the occasion, the CM and other leaders paid floral tributes to the German revolutionary socialist and viewed a photo exhibition organised at the venue depicting the life and legacy of Marx. An official release said Marxist theories propounded by Karl Marx are described as a philosophical doctrine that seeks to guide humanity towards enabling human beings to live as human beings in this world. His ideals, encapsulated in the words, “Always remember, a person born as a human should not perish without purpose,” continue to remain vibrant even today.
After obtaining his degree in 1841, Marx worked briefly in journalism. As a result of his radical political views, he left Germany and moved to Paris. In 1847, he published his first book, ‘The Poverty of Philosophy’.