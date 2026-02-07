Discussion on Union Budget at Vani Mahal in Chennai on February 7

CHENNAI: Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Viswa Mahavidyalaya (SCSVMV), Deemed-to-be University, Enathur, Kancheepuram, will host a public forum titled “Focus: Budget 2026 - What changed? What matters?” on Saturday at Vani Mahal, T Nagar.

Organised by the School of Management, the event will be held from 4.30 pm and focus on decoding key provisions of the Union Budget 2026 and their implications for the economy, industry, taxation and citizens. K Balasubramanian, joint secretary, department of revenue, union ministry of finance, will deliver a special address, outlining the government’s fiscal priorities and policy direction.

The programme will feature a panel discussion with Krishnan Iyer, CEO, NDR InvIT Managers; senior advocate MR Venkatesh, and KR Sekar, partner, Deloitte, and member of the SCSVMV Finance Committee. The session will be moderated by Srirram Veeraragavan, partner, Sammati Consulting LLP.