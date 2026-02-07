GCC to manage civic infrastructure in Guindy, Ambattur industrial estates

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) to take over the maintenance of civic infrastructure in Ambattur and Guindy SIDCO industrial estates for a period of 30 years.

As per the agreement, the civic body will be responsible for the upkeep of roads, streetlights, stormwater drains, solid waste management and other essential civic amenities within the two industrial estates.

The move is expected to improve existing infrastructure and ensure better civic conditions for industries, workers, and the public, on a par with other parts of the city, a release said.

In October 2024, a study by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and JLL revealed several issues at the Guindy estate, including crumbling internal roads, illegal encroachments, inadequate parking facilities, and improper maintenance of existing stormwater drains. The public has also raised concerns about non-functional streetlights and other civic issues. Similar problems also exist at the Ambattur estate.

While the works are expected to be taken up by the GCC using its own funds, the detailed estimates are yet to be prepared, a GCC official said, adding the corporation will allocate the civic works to its respective departments “As people here pay taxes to us like other residents across the city, they deserve better infrastructure,” the official said.