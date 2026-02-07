Homeless families living on Walltax Road stage stir, seek housing facility from GCC

CHENNAI: Over 120 homeless families, who have been living on pavements along Walltax Road for nearly four to five generations, staged a protest on Friday urging the state to provide them with appropriate housing so that they could improve their living conditions and livelihoods. Following the protest, GCC officials received petitions from the families and assured them that appropriate action would be taken.

The families said the city corporation had allotted houses nearby only to homeless persons living in temporary structures on pavements, while excluding families like theirs who are left without any shelter during the summer and rainy seasons.

Reka Devaraj (50), a protester, said, “Whenever we put up temporary shelters, corporation officials remove them. But when it comes to housing, they say we are ineligible. We have all required identity documents, yet we are still denied housing.”

Durga (25), another resident, said they did not want their next generation to be homeless. “We have submitted numerous petitions, even during the Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin camp, but no action has been taken,” she said. While many of the protesters’ children are enrolled in government schools, they often drop out early. Ananthi V (35), another protester, said teachers frequently advise parents to shift to rented houses to ensure a distraction-free learning environment for their children. “However, when we approach house owners for rentals, they ask where we currently live, and if we say we are homeless, they immediately refuse to rent it out to us.”