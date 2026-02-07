Rs 23 crore hydroponic ganja seized at Chennai airport, six held

CHENNAI: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Chennai Airport Customs seized 23 kg high-grade hydroponic ganja worth Rs 23 crore at Chennai International Airport and arrested six youths from Kerala for smuggling the contraband from Thailand in two separate passenger flights. Hydroponic ganja is a high-potency variant grown in a soil-free system using nutrient-rich water solutions.

Acting on specific intelligence, AIU officers kept surveillance on passengers arriving from Bangkok. On Thursday, officers intercepted four Kerala-based youths who had travelled to Thailand as tourists and returned to India. During baggage checks, officers found 15 kg of hydroponic ganja concealed inside packaged food items and chocolate packets. The seized contraband was valued at Rs 15 crore in the illicit market; all four were arrested.

In a follow-up operation in the early hours of Friday, two more Kerala-based youths arriving from Bangkok were intercepted.

A search of their luggage led to the recovery of 8 kg of hydroponic ganja hidden inside packaged food packets. The seized narcotics were valued at Rs 8 crore; both accused were taken into custody.

Sources said a preliminary probe revealed that all six accused are graduates, including some with engineering backgrounds, and were allegedly acting as couriers for an international drug syndicate. Further investigation is under way.