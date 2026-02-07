Velachery railway station gets sports centre

CHENNAI: Chennai Division of Southern Railway inaugurated a new outdoor sports centre at Velachery railway station on Thursday. This initiative marks one of the first instances in Chennai Division where vacant railway land has been transformed into a multi-sport public facility.

The facility was inaugurated by Tej Partap Singh, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Division. Developed under a five-year licence agreement, the project will generate an annual non-fare revenue of Rs 12.07 lakh, with a total contract value of Rs 64.09 lakh.

The outdoor sports centre provides modern and accessible sports infrastructure, including a box cricket turf, pickleball court, skating rink, and dedicated spaces for traditional silambam coaching, a statement said.