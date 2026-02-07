When ‘daydreaming’ has a medical reason

Children, who are often seen as lost in thought, staring blankly into space, stopping mid-sentence, or not reacting when spoken to, may not always be distracted or inattentive. Certain types of seizures in childhood can appear as brief, multiple episodes, which makes them difficult to identify because they resemble inattention and behavioural problems.

Absence seizure, which is one of the common seizure types seen in children, causes very brief periods of unawareness and unresponsiveness (black out). These episodes last only a few seconds but can happen multiple times throughout the day. During this episode, the child may stop their current activity, stare into space, ignore anyone who approaches them, and repeatedly blink one or both eyes. Once the episode ends, the child resumes normal activities and is typically unaware that anything unusual occurred. The short duration of these episodes, with their non-threatening appearance, leads people to misinterpret them as basic daydreaming, which makes it essential for caregivers to observe and monitor the child. In India, recent studies have shown that about 0.8% of children and adolescents have epilepsy. As this contributes to a significant burden, it emphasises the need for early detection of the symptoms of seizures to provide timely treatment.