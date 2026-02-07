When oral cancer mimics a simple ulcer: Rare tongue cancers that delay diagnosis

The most challenging presentation is an oral lesion that appears benign; it is often mistaken for an ulcer, but sometimes this can be an early sign of oral cancer. It is significant to understand that often, tongue cancer and other rare oral malignancies, which can resemble harmless sores, most often lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment. These delays tend to impact the outcome.

Oral cancers, essentially squamous cell carcinomas of the oral cavity, progress rather silently; they manifest as a minor sore or ulcer, and due to this, patients assume that it will heal on its own.

The epidemiological landscape in India suggests that the most common cancer in men is oral cancer, followed by breast cancer in women. Estimates from screening data suggest that tens of thousands of new oral cancer cases are on the rise, often going undiagnosed due to late presentation, even during the advanced stages. These are also majorly seen in middle-aged and older adults, including individuals who are in a habit of consistent tobacco use, such as smoking or chewing betel quid. Therefore, adding a diagnostic complexity.