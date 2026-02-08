‘Fatigued’ driver plunges lorry into sea at Chennai port, dies

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man from Thoothukudi died after a truck he was driving plunged into the sea at the Chennai Port in Royapuram in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased was identified as S Muthumarriappan, a resident of Vanaram Patti village near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district. Police said he has been working as a driver for over a decade.

According to officials, Muthumarriappan had arrived at the Chennai Port on February 5 to transport a container carrying solar panel equipment. After completing work, he allegedly began his return journey to Tirunelveli. However, while exiting the port, he reportedly took a wrong turn and the truck fell into the water at the North Coastal Berth around 1.30 am. Police said the rear portion of the vehicle was severely damaged during the fall.

Hearing the impact, security personnel alerted the police and rescue teams. The Navy’s coastal rescue unit began operations around 7 am and recovered the body and the damaged vehicle by 4 pm.

The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. Police suspect fatigue as a possible cause, though further details will be confirmed after the autopsy. A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS.