In for a winning ride

In a sport dominated by men, Jagathishree Kumaresan has emerged as one of the most talented and consistent women bike racers in the country. When she rolled into the final round of the 2025–26 season at the Madras International Circuit, the arithmetic was simple, but the execution was stressful. A 20-point cushion meant that restraint, not recklessness, would deliver the Ladies Stock 165cc National Championship.

Racing, however, has a way of testing temperament as much as speed. She chose composure. A measured third place in the decider was enough to seal back-to-back national titles, underscoring a maturity that belies her 21 years.

The Chennai-born racer has quietly built a reputation for doing the hard things right. There were no unnecessary risks, no desperate lunges for glory. Instead, there was craft, in the form of managing tyres, protecting lines, responding to pressure from former champion Ann Jennifer, and, of course, crossing the finish line with the title secure. For her, it was another affirmation of a philosophy that has shaped her rise: discipline first, results next.