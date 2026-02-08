In for a winning ride

In a sport dominated by men, Jagathishree Kumaresan has emerged as one of the most talented and consistent women bike racers in the country. When she rolled into the final round of the 2025–26 season at the Madras International Circuit, the arithmetic was simple, but the execution was stressful. A 20-point cushion meant that restraint, not recklessness, would deliver the Ladies Stock 165cc National Championship.
Racing, however, has a way of testing temperament as much as speed. She chose composure. A measured third place in the decider was enough to seal back-to-back national titles, underscoring a maturity that belies her 21 years.
The Chennai-born racer has quietly built a reputation for doing the hard things right. There were no unnecessary risks, no desperate lunges for glory. Instead, there was craft, in the form of managing tyres, protecting lines, responding to pressure from former champion Ann Jennifer, and, of course, crossing the finish line with the title secure. For her, it was another affirmation of a philosophy that has shaped her rise: discipline first, results next.
What makes her story compelling is not merely the growing medal count — now four championship titles — but the unlikely blend of interests that frame her life. An archaeology graduate from Madras Christian College (class of 2024), Jagathishree speaks of patience, layers, and detail with the same ease as she discusses braking markers and corner exits. That attention to detail has translated seamlessly to the racetrack.
Her journey into professional racing began almost accidentally. In 2019, a casual weekend ride along Chennai’s East Coast Road with her father led them to the ECR Speedway, where a training session by Team One Racing was underway. Curiosity turned into conviction within minutes. She walked in, watched, and knew this was where she belonged. The next day, she joined the team.
Central to that transformation has been Mohamed Hanif. Her coach, tuner, and mentor. Hanif’s philosophy is simple: treat talent equally and demand excellence uniformly. “He knows exactly what I expect from the bike, and I understand what the bike needs,” Jagathishree says. That two-way clarity has paid dividends.
Her Yamaha, affectionately named ‘Todoo’, has become an extension of that relationship. Set up precisely to her riding style, the bike allows her to attack braking zones with confidence and flow through corners with minimal correction. It is no coincidence that she has amassed more than 40 career podium finishes and recorded six consecutive race wins in a single season. Consistency, not flashes of brilliance, has been the hallmark.
The 2025 season demanded resilience. After sweeping two national titles in 2024, Jagathishree entered the year with expectations and scrutiny. She responded with wins across venues, including dominant double victories at Kari Motor Speedway and Irungattukottai, building a points buffer that would prove decisive. The finalé brought added intensity, with Jennifer closing the gap and the paddock buzzing. Despite intense pressure, Jagathishree kept her head, prioritised points, and delivered.
Earlier, on the same weekend, she added another feather to her cap by winning the women’s category of the Petronas TVS India One-Make Championship, one of the competitive spec series in the country. The one-make format, where machinery is identical, places the spotlight firmly on rider skill. She passed the test with distinction, despite finishing second in one of the heats.
Her progress has not been without setbacks. An ankle injury in 2024 required surgery and months of rehabilitation. The recovery was slow, testing her resolve. “Racing is physically, mentally, and financially demanding,” she admits. Early on, family support kept the wheels turning; today, her coach and team share that burden in the absence of a proper sponsor. The challenges, she says, are part of the attraction.
As a woman, Jagathishree is candid about the additional hurdles. Visibility and sponsorship remain limited, she believes, and greater backing is essential to grow women’s racing in India. Yet she refuses to be defined by the imbalance. Pressure, she insists, can be converted into positive energy and performance.
Looking ahead, her ambitions stretch beyond domestic circuits. The Women’s World Championship is firmly in her sights, to represent India. “And winning, on the global stage, God willing...,” she says.
For now, the focus remains on steady progression. “Find the right people, trust the process, and stay committed,” she tells aspiring racers. It is advice forged in lived experience. From a chance stop at a training track to multiple national crowns, Jagathishree's rise was built on clarity, courage, and a refusal to rush success.