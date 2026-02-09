16-year-old Rounaak Shiv is on a Chola quest

“This book is not meant to overwhelm readers with facts or dates,” says the teen writer. “It is for readers to first connect with the story and then feel curious enough to explore the history behind it.”

The author says that he first heard of the Cholas from the stories his grandmother narrated. Her stories on Tamil kings and warriors planted the seed of curiosity in Rounaak’s mind. Over the years, that interest grew into storytelling at school, and has attained fruition now as Aazhikondan. His grandmother’s stories aside, Rounaak found himself delving deep into the genre of historical fiction during the pandemic, when he laid his hands on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Ponniyin Selvan. “It was transformative to read the novel as it transformed the way I looked at history,” Rounaak says. “Characters like Vanthiyan Devan made history feel dynamic and human, not distant. It made me realise that history could be imagined, felt, and carried forward through storytelling.”

While Ponniyin Selvan focuses on the earlier generation of the Cholas, Rounaak’s Aazhikondan focuses on what came after. “Rajendra Chola is often mentioned, but rarely imagined. He fascinates me, especially how he expanded the empire across oceans. His understanding of the oceanic routes and marine warfare strategies was immense, and his character was therefore powerful for me to explore through fiction,” he adds, thereby explaining his rationale behind the title, where aazhi stands for ‘ocean’ and kondan for ‘conqueror’.