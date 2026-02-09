Chennai metro water supply cuts Nemmeli plant output as lakes near full capacity

CHENNAI: With the five reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city now nearly 90% full, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has reduced production at its 150 MLD (million litres per day) Nemmeli desalination plant to cut operational expenses.

A senior Metro Water official told TNIE that the 150 MLD plant had recently undergone maintenance, and production has been kept at a nominal level since the works were completed. “Supplying one kilolitre of desalinated water costs between Rs 50 and Rs 60, whereas supplying lake water costs only about Rs 8 per kilolitre. Since the reservoirs have sufficient storage, the 150 MLD plant is not being run at full capacity,” he said.

According to Metro Water data, the 150 MLD desalination plant has been producing only about 50 MLD over the past few weeks, while the nearby 110 MLD plant is producing around 90 MLD. The 100 MLD desalination plant at Minjur has been under repair for several months and is expected to resume operations in a few months.