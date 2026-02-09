Modulus Housing’s journey to the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list

Chennai’s geography and its coastline are both a gift and a gamble. The conflict is a lived experience that resurfaces each year when the streets flood, cyclones reshape neighbourhoods, and the search for safe housing grows urgent.

Much like a push back at the shore, these waves carry an unspoken urgency that the residents recognise only when daily life is disrupted. More than two decades on, the impact of the 2004 tsunami continues to shape conversations around housing and rehabilitation. “After the 2004 tsunami, it took the government several years to roll out housing schemes and complete construction. There was a large gap between immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation,” observe the founding members of Modulus Housing, a company that reimagines construction through innovative modular solutions.

Its members, Shreeram Ravichandran, Gobinath P, and Jawahar Rajasekar, alumni of IIT Madras, came together on the ground in 2016 when Cyclone Vardah hit Chennai. The team notes, “Like many students, we were involved in relief work. While doing that, a question kept coming up for us: what happens to people who have spent years, sometimes decades, building their homes and have lost everything overnight?” As days turned into nights and nights into days, the city returned to its routine. However, they examined past disasters and housing responses. For them, one thing became very clear: “When shelter is lost, rebuilding permanent housing takes a long time,” and there needs to be a process in place to find a home, though temporarily, until a decision is made.