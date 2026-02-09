Neighbours thwart burglary bid, catch man with Rs 8 lakh in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a man who was allegedly caught red-handed during a burglary at a house in Pallavaram on Saturday night.

According to the police, Mayuri (26), a native of Pudukkottai district, was staying with her friend in a rented house on Bajanai Koil Street in Pammal. They are employed at an IT firm on OMR Road and would keep the spare key above the bathroom door after locking the house before leaving for work.

On February 5, Mayuri followed the same practice. Ashok Kumar (26), a resident from the same locality, who had allegedly been keeping a watch on the house, took the key, entered the premises and attempted to steal Rs 8 lakh kept in a bureau. Alerted by the suspicious movement inside the locked house, neighbours caught the suspect while he was stepping out with the cash. He was handed over to the Sankar Nagar police.

In another incident, Sundaramurthy of Nandambakkam near Kundrathur found his house burgled after returning from a late-night movie show in Koyambedu. The front door had been broken open and Rs 1.1 lakh in cash along with silver articles, including a traditional lamp, were stolen. Police have collected forensic evidence and are scanning CCTV footage to trace the culprits.