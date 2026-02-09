Part-time staffer held after misbehaving with hotel guest in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Mambalam police on Thursday arrested a hotel staff on charges of misbehaving with a woman guest. Police said the woman, a 26-year-old actor from Kerala, was staying at the hotel on Thomas Road in T Nagar on February 6. She alerted the reception after the telephone in her room was not working. The accused, Syed Afridi (20), who was working as the receptionist, went to her room to attend to the complaint.

After fixing the phone, he allegedly asked the woman if she was an actor and sought a selfie. When she refused, he reportedly moved closer and attempted to behave inappropriately. The woman raised an alarm, following which the accused allegedly threatened her and fled.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and Afridi, a native of Nagapattinam staying in Alandur and a third-year college student, was arrested. Afridi was a part-time employee at the hotel.