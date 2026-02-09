Rajasthani Association presents Tamil Seva Awards for public service

CHENNAI: The Rajasthani Association, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday presented the Tamil Seva Awards to five individuals and institutions for their contribution to public service and social development at Chennai.

The awardees included Dr Sudha Seshayyan for her work in public service and institutional governance; the Perambalur-based Payir Trust for its rural development initiatives; advocate, social reformer and architect KR Raja; B Sargurunathan chief othuvar and custodian of Saivite musical heritage; and the Public Health Centre, Chennai.

Supreme Court judge Justice R Mahadevan, who was the chief guest, said a society that honours citizens for extraordinary service earns global respect. He appreciated the association for recognising genuine social contributions. He emphasised the need to protect waterbodies and importance of agriculture.

Referring to Payir Trust, Justice Mahadevan said its work in providing nutritious food to over 35,000 children, conserving more than 800 waterbodies and supporting over 7,000 rural students was commendable. Narendra Srisrimal, president of the Rajasthani Association, said the organisation was inspired by the Tamil ideal of “Yadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir”. The selection committee screened over 200 nominations before finalising the five awardees. Each received a citation, medal and a prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Former Editor of The Hindu N Ravi, Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Padma Subrahmanyam, former Anna University Vice-Chancellor Prof E Balagurusamy and philanthropist Sugalchand Jain were present.