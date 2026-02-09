Second edition of the Vallabh Yuva Kala Awards pauses and appreciates

Recognition in the arts rarely marks an arrival. When it does, it pauses and helps one reflect on a long journey built on repetitive practice, and faith placed in gurus, institutions, and rasikas alike.

This spirit lingered at the second edition of the Vallabh Yuva Kala Awards, presented by Shri Vallabh Cultural Academy at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall on Friday. Conceived as a platform to recognise emerging excellence in Indian performing arts, the awards evening brought together institutional legacy, youthful accomplishment, and a concert.

The programme opened with an invocation by students of Kola Perumal Chetty Vaishnav Senior Secondary School and Kola Saraswati Vaishnav Senior Secondary School. Music formed the emotional core of the evening with a performance by IndoSoul, a fusion ensemble led by violinist and composer Karthick Iyer, featuring Akshay Ganesh on violin, Malavika Rajhesh on veena, Vikram Vivekanand on lead guitar, Akshay Yesodharan on acoustic guitar, Reshwin Nishith on bass, Venkat Subramanian on mridangam and percussion, and Ramkumar Kanakarajan on drums, along with members of Swara Strings, a Karthick Iyer initiative.