Second edition of the Vallabh Yuva Kala Awards pauses and appreciates

Recognition in the arts rarely marks an arrival. When it does, it pauses and helps one reflect on a long journey built on repetitive practice, and faith placed in gurus, institutions, and rasikas alike.
This spirit lingered at the second edition of the Vallabh Yuva Kala Awards, presented by Shri Vallabh Cultural Academy at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall on Friday. Conceived as a platform to recognise emerging excellence in Indian performing arts, the awards evening brought together institutional legacy, youthful accomplishment, and a concert.
The programme opened with an invocation by students of Kola Perumal Chetty Vaishnav Senior Secondary School and Kola Saraswati Vaishnav Senior Secondary School. Music formed the emotional core of the evening with a performance by IndoSoul, a fusion ensemble led by violinist and composer Karthick Iyer, featuring Akshay Ganesh on violin, Malavika Rajhesh on veena, Vikram Vivekanand on lead guitar, Akshay Yesodharan on acoustic guitar, Reshwin Nishith on bass, Venkat Subramanian on mridangam and percussion, and Ramkumar Kanakarajan on drums, along with members of Swara Strings, a Karthick Iyer initiative.
The first half of the event focused on contemporary Carnatic explorations, drawing from IndoSoul’s original work. The second half shifted decisively into film music, drawing the audience into participation through Hindi and Tamil medleys.
Three students from MOP Vaishnav College for Women and DG Vaishnav College also performed alongside IndoSoul — a collaboration that came together almost instantly. “In 20 minutes they figured out the songs, practiced with us, and that was it,” said Karthick.
The awards segment honoured six young artistes across classical music and dance. Receiving the award, Bharatanatyam artiste Nivedha Harish reflected on the significance of the recognition. “It’s such a wonderful initiative to encourage young talents in the performing arts,” she said.
MK Ananthabalasubramaniam, recognised as an emerging talent, described the evening as deeply affirming. “It motivates me to do more music in the future,” he said.
As the evening drew to a close, the vote of thanks was delivered by Archna Prasad, convenor of Shri Vallabh Cultural Academy, setting the tone for an evening rooted in gratitude and collective effort.
Vallabh Yuva Kala Awards 2026 Awardees
* 1 lakh awardees
Nivedha Harish: Bharatanatyam
Nanditha Kannan: Carnatic Vocal
*50,000 awardees
Gowtham Balaji K: Music Production / Audio Engineering
Veda Janani N: Kuchipudi
MK Ananthabalasubramaniam: Carnatic Music
Yogithaa R: Bharatanatyam