Chepauk's new stands brim with energy for T20 World Cup
The argument of Chepauk getting full only when Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is in the ground may well be debunked. On a hot Sunday noon at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, over 20,000 people flocked the stands, all for the tie between Afghanistan and New Zealand in the Men’s T20 World Cup. Not that both teams don’t deserve such numbers coming in, it is in the manner that these fans go about supporting the teams. As per the latest count, 21,266 were in attendance for the match which began at 11 am. The breeze off the coast crossed paths with a breeze of enthusiasm, energy, and excitement as jersey-clad fans flocked the stands.
The stadium underwent upgrades for this blue riband event, with the pitch relaid and stands getting cosmetic changes.
That wave could be seen as fans took the long march to the stadium from Wallajah Road. As their march brought them closer to the action, they too, grew closer to the intricacies the tie offered. Some turned into fans of Mitchell Santner by wearing his name on their backs. Many others turned their allegiance for Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan for the day.
There is something magical about this arena hosting matches in the forenoon. The hot sun accompanied the bright blue sky. The relaid pitch seemed more greener, the fabric roofs playing second-fiddle to the lights and most importantly, the energy among fans remaining at a constant high. While arrangements made by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to provide drinking water free of cost was helpful, it is their will to watch good cricket that made this rather close match a good memory.
All eyes were on the centre of the pitch when Afghan spinner Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman was preparing for his hat-trick. He delivered a googly, which touched the bat and went up in the air, with eyeballs moving up, a section of them started leaping and then went the ‘ooohs and ahhs.’ The fielder was not there, for that was a missed opportunity. What followed after that delivery by applause from the crowd. Meanwhile, Tim Seifert’s comprehensive knock enticed sections of fans.
In the midst of all the excitement came a pinch of nostalgia. Earlier in the match, the Kiwi pacers made most of the bounce, which took the crowd by surprise. The old-timers may have had a trip down memory lane, when Chepauk was known for being pace friendly.
For the fans in the lower stands, it was a treat. In exchange for standing in the baking sun, they were on song with the fielders at long off. Daryl Mitchell, in one such instance, was seen spurring the crowd and the fans promptly responding and increasing the volume. Rachin Ravindra in deep covers received warm welcomes for his previous association with the Chennai Super Kings and his Indian roots.
What makes the experience of playing in front of these fans may be that they acknowledge the storylines. That is why Afghanistan may have more support, going by the number of blue jerseys in the stands. Like always, they lived up to the billing of “knowledgeable crowd.”
Today, the fabled arena will host another match in this tournament, when the Kiwis take on the United Arab Emirates. While the attendance may take a hit due to the mid-week scheduling and the timing, expect the same energy from the crowd to keep them going.