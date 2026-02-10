Chepauk's new stands brim with energy for T20 World Cup

The argument of Chepauk getting full only when Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is in the ground may well be debunked. On a hot Sunday noon at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, over 20,000 people flocked the stands, all for the tie between Afghanistan and New Zealand in the Men’s T20 World Cup. Not that both teams don’t deserve such numbers coming in, it is in the manner that these fans go about supporting the teams. As per the latest count, 21,266 were in attendance for the match which began at 11 am. The breeze off the coast crossed paths with a breeze of enthusiasm, energy, and excitement as jersey-clad fans flocked the stands.

The stadium underwent upgrades for this blue riband event, with the pitch relaid and stands getting cosmetic changes.