Escape from Ever After: Not what you’d imagine

Here’s a lesson in never judging a game by the way it looks. Escape from Ever After features some clichés and, honestly, somewhat overdone, cartoon-like graphics.

If I had to make a comparison right now, I’d say it doesn’t look unlike web browser games from the early days of the internet, specifically the Adobe Flash era. Not quite what you’re hoping for in 2026, am I right? I figured that the story wouldn’t be doing this game any favours either. It is set in the world of children’s books. How old were you when you first read “Three Little Pigs”, and would you really be jumping at a game that has a retelling of the story?

But now, I say differently. 10 hours into the game, quite confused, staring at my screen. There’s a closed door, and a rat that seems to be scuttling about the room that my character is in. The rat is somehow important in opening the door, I know that. What am I missing here? I wonder. And that, readers, is when I realised that this game had truly won me over. In a few hours, it managed to make me look past the childishness of it all and ponder over something that, to an outsider, would look insane.