Faith against hate

On Republic Day, a group of people descended on septuagenarian shopkeeper Wakeel Ahmad in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. The harassment was over the name of his three-decade-old enterprise, ‘Baba School Dress and Clothing’, with the use of the word “Baba” being found objectionable. The word itself has Persian origins, and has been used for or by spiritual leaders in various faiths, including Sikhism, Islam and Hinduism — a fact that must have been lost on the hecklers.

A local gym owner named Deepak Kumar who confronted the mob at the time of the incident has since become the target of further harassment, with the far-right Hindu lobby Bajrang Dal threatening him at his home and at least one FIR being lodged against him and friends of his who had intervened to protect Wakeel Ahmad. During the incident, the instigators had questioned him about who he was. His response was, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.” Now, Mohammad Deepak — whose chosen appellation I’ll continue to refer to him by, out of respect for his courage — stands at the centre of a new storm, as an ordinary citizen of Hindu origin who stood up for someone with less structural privilege than him.

In 2017, protests called “Not In My Name” were held in a few cities across India. The movement consisted of people of Hindu origin, practising or non-practising, standing in solidarity with and against the persecution of minorities, in particular Muslims and Dalit-Bahujan people. This was at a time when notable cases of mob vigilantism involved suspected cow slaughter or beef consumption, sometimes resulting in murders. These persist to this day, alongside many forms of discrimination or outright brutality. That such acts supposedly occurred according to a Hindu moral imperative was an idea challenged by protesting Hindus who saw them for what they really were: violent bigotry.