Mamallan reservoir project on wetland begins, communities fear livelihood loss

CHENNAI: Standing knee-deep in the shallow waters of the Great Salt Lake, Selvi Ramesh spends hours each day feeling through the mud with her bare hands, searching for prawns and crabs. “This wetland feeds my children,” she said, during a fishermen’s protest held on Monday on the banks of the lagoon. “If this water goes, we go hungry.”

Selvi from Thiruvidanthai village, who belongs to the socio-economically backward Irular community, has three children, and, like several Irula families, depends entirely on the brackish backwaters for daily income. The proposed Kovalam-Mahabalipuram drinking water reservoir, she fears, will turn this wetland into a deep freshwater storage.

The protest, organised by fishing communities from 16 coastal villages, comes amid mounting opposition to the Water Resources Department’s plan to build the large Mamallan Reservoir across coastal wetlands between East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road. The project will submerge more than 4,300 acres of marshes, mudflats, salt pans and backwaters, including large parts of the Great Salt Lake ecosystem.

“This is not empty land. This is our workplace,” Selvi said. “We don’t have boats or big nets. We survive by collecting prawns and crabs by hand.”

From Pudu Kalpakkam, Sadayan D and Elumalai P stood near their small boats tied along the wetland edge. Both said their families were resettled earlier in 1964, when the original Kalpakkam village was cleared for setting up the nuclear power plant. “We lost our homes then. Now the government wants to take away our fishing grounds too,” Sadayan said.