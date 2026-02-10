Man with disabilities found murdered in Puzhal, body recovered from sewage tank; two arrested

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old speech and hearing impaired man was assaulted and murdered, and the body dumped inside a sewage tank in Puzhal by two persons over a suspected case of extra-marital relationship, in December last year. The body was recovered in a highly decomposed state on Sunday and sent to government hospital for a postmortem.

The police have arrested two men with speech and hearing impairment, Lawrence (30) and his friend Vaidhyanathan (40), both from Tiruvallur district.

According to police, the deceased, Mahendran, a native of Tenkasi district, was employed at a textile showroom in Padi along with Lawrence. During interrogation, Lawrence confessed to plotting and killing Mahendran with the help of Vaidhaynathan. Both allegedly assaulted Mahendran, strangled him, and dumped the body into the sewage tank on December 6.