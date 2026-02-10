Tunnelling breakthrough achieved in Chennai Metro Rail Phase-2 on Corridor-4

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has crossed a key construction milestone on Corridor-4 of its Phase-2 network, with the first tunnel boring machine (TBM) completing a breakthrough on the underground stretch linking Light House and Poonamallee Bypass.

The upline TBM, named Eagle, broke through at the Thirumayilai shaft on Monday, marking the first completed tunnel under the UG-01 contract. Corridor-4 spans 26.1 km and forms part of the 118.9-km Phase-2 project that will add 128 stations across the city.

The 1.98-km tunnel between Light House and Thirumayilai, executed by Cemindia Projects, runs beneath some of Chennai’s most sensitive zones, including the Lighthouse, All India Radio, the Russian Embassy and several heritage schools and churches. The drive passed below 151 buildings, navigating shallow overburden and complex geology, including rocky strata and gas pockets.

CMRL has deployed four TBMs on this underground section, split between two packages, UG-01 and UG-02, to construct nearly 16 km of twin tunnels.