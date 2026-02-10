Valentine's day gifting ideas 2026: Love, wrapped in meaning

With more and more people learning how they express and experience love by taking internet tests on the ‘5 Love Languages’, and realising that materialistic pleasures do form a part of how they want to love and be loved, the quest to wrap gifts in meaning has found more relevance. The art of gifting has since been synonymous with personal touch, especially for Gen-Z, a generation that seems to value authenticity in gifting.

Thoughtful details, sustainable choices, and personalised touches, catering to this generation’s very needs, seem to define this year’s trends. With emphasis on comfort, creativity, and emotional touch, irrespective of whether simply assembled or carefully curated, gifting ideas by labels this Valentine’s Day are determined to carry lasting sentiment.