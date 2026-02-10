Valentine's day gifting ideas 2026: Love, wrapped in meaning

With more and more people learning how they express and experience love by taking internet tests on the ‘5 Love Languages’, and realising that materialistic pleasures do form a part of how they want to love and be loved, the quest to wrap gifts in meaning has found more relevance. The art of gifting has since been synonymous with personal touch, especially for Gen-Z, a generation that seems to value authenticity in gifting.
Thoughtful details, sustainable choices, and personalised touches, catering to this generation’s very needs, seem to define this year’s trends. With emphasis on comfort, creativity, and emotional touch, irrespective of whether simply assembled or carefully curated, gifting ideas by labels this Valentine’s Day are determined to carry lasting sentiment.
The Prink
This Valentine’s Day, the Prink founded by Sanjai Praboo and his mother Amudhavalli Sivasubramanian, and powered by a 95 per cent women-led workforce, is offering a ‘Photo flip box’, designed to be flipped. Complementing it are the ‘Miniature 3D frames’, which add depth and dimension to memories, transforming photographs into layered displays that feel intimate and alive. Want something more than this? They have the ‘Prink bomb’ which is designed like a pop-up cube. Gifts are priced from D300 to D5,000. “We proudly say that we ship across the world and have completed 75,000+ orders till now.” For orders, visit www.theprink.in, or @theprink.in on Instagram.
Modern Gifts
V -day gifts by Modern Gifts from Namakkal are designed to feel interactive, personal, and emotionally resonant. Its founder, C Sudharshan, lists the collection: ‘Love Eggs’ or ‘Kadhal Muttai’ — a signature concept where each egg opens to reveal a surprise, with a special red egg that would hold the most meaningful element of the gift. “Love eggs is a huge revolution for us this year in terms of orders,” informs Sudharshan. The collection includes the poetic ‘Love map frame’, capturing long-distance lovers’ journeys, and the ‘Impossible puzzle’ that needs to be pieced together. Thoughtful alternatives to traditional flowers come in the form of bouquets made with earrings, while the dramatic ‘Fire photo frame’ adds visual intrigue to treasured photographs. Other gifts they offer include ‘Love licence’ and ‘52 reasons’, both centred on storytelling and personal memories. Completing the lineup is the nostalgic ‘Radio Keychain’, which preserves voices and moments in a compact keepsake that forges a connection for those combating long distance. Priced between D99 and `2,000, they promise to deliver within three days across Tamil Nadu. For orders, WhatsApp at 9488978811, or visit @moderngiftsoff on Instagram, www.moderngifts.in
Poo Stories
Poo Stories is flipping the script this season by celebrating love in all its forms — including self-love and friendships. Marking its first anniversary this Valentine’s Day, the brand introduces the ‘Singles bouquet’, designed for those who believe that joy doesn’t need a plus-one. Alongside it, the brand also offers the ‘Hair clip accessory bouquet’, a playful alternative to traditional flowers. Sowjiknr, the founder’s idea for Poo Stories this year, is simple: everyone deserves a bouquet, no matter their relationship status. With prices starting at just D100, Sowjiknr says, “We want everyone to be able to afford a bouquet”. They offer a same-day delivery option for your spontaneous plans, too. For orders, visit @poostories_ on Instagram
Cookie Magic
Coating Valentine’s Day with sweetness through handcrafted artistry is Cookie Magic, ready to transform baked goodies into expressive keepsakes using the royal icing technique. Founded by Anish Fathima, a self-taught cookie artist, the brand is committed to redefining how cookies are perceived — moving beyond being just a snack. Each baked cookie, sold by them, is handmade and carefully finished with royal icing to create intricate detailing and subtle 3D effects. “I am among a niche of people who make royal icing cookies,” Anish claims. Drawing inspiration from customers’ ideas, each design by her is customised with thoughtful extravagance, translating individual inspirations into edible art. This Valentine’s season, Cookie Magic has also introduced interactive cookies that encourage play with tic-tac-toe and maze designs. Each cookie is priced at D150. Minimum order quantity is 12. For orders, call 6374010861 or visit Cookie_magic on Instagram.
Wrap Shop
With the Instagram username ‘Your gift our responsibility’, gifting at Wrap Shop, founded by Rosalind Naja, is treated as a form of visual storytelling. The brand promises to present each creation by balancing aesthetics, sentiment, and personal narratives. “Every year, Valentine’s Day makes us brainstorm in a whirlwind manner,” Rosalind admits. And this year’s brainstorming has resulted in the ‘wall of love frames’ and customisable bouquets, a Valentine’s special that presents love as a collection of memories arranged in a museum-style wall display. Designed to be preserved long after the celebration, it transforms gifting into a lasting keepsake. ‘Wall of love frames’ start at D2,500 and goes up to D5,000.
For orders, call 9094711690, or visit @Yourgiftourresponsibility on Instagram.