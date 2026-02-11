Korukkupet RoB to bring relief to commuters in North Chennai
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the newly constructed rail overbridge (RoB) replacing the Korukkupet railway level crossing (numbered 2B) on Thursday.
He will also lay the foundation stone for a similar bridge at the adjoining level crossing 2A. The two RoBs are expected to ease vehicular movement for commuters and residents in North Chennai areas.
With the opening of new RoB on Manali Road, built at Rs 96 crore using the infrastructure and amenities fund, commuters and residents of Korukkupet, Tondiarpet and Ezhil Nagar are expected to get some relief from traffic disruptions through the day that often last up to 30 minutes.
The construction of the bridge began in 2023, and the work was undertaken on a 50:50 work-sharing basis between the southern railway and GCC. The RoB has a total length of 840m, including a 72m railway span. It is 8.4m wide, with service roads measuring 5m in width on either side. The bridge is expected to benefit around one lakh people.
Meanwhile, the proposed construction of RoB to replace Korukkupet railway level crossing 2A will come up on Ennore Highway and, similar to 2B project, will be implemented on a 50:50 work-sharing basis between the southern railway and GCC. The project is estimated at Rs 75 crore.
The proposed RoB will have a length of 448m, including a 39.4m railway section, and include service roads measuring 11m in width and a five-metre-wide pedestrian walkway. The bridge will begin about 30m from Power house junction and end near IOCL junction, benefiting one lakh people, including residents of Nehru Nagar, once completed.
The official said, “The completion of the RoB replacing level crossing 2B will not only ease long waiting hours at this junction but also allow vehicles approaching level crossing 2A to temporarily divert via the new RoB until the 2A project is completed.”
TK Shanmugam, president of Federation of North Chennai Residential Welfare Association, said, “Commuters often attempt to cross the tracks on two-wheelers even before the level crossings 2A and 2B are opened, leading to multiple accidents in the past. After years of struggle by North Chennai residents, we have finally got this RoB,” he said.
While saying that the new RoB is expected to bring great relief to residents and commuters, especially school, college, and office-goers, he said the officials should also ensure that the construction of RoB to replace level crossing 2A is completed expeditiously.