Korukkupet RoB to bring relief to commuters in North Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the newly constructed rail overbridge (RoB) replacing the Korukkupet railway level crossing (numbered 2B) on Thursday.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a similar bridge at the adjoining level crossing 2A. The two RoBs are expected to ease vehicular movement for commuters and residents in North Chennai areas.

With the opening of new RoB on Manali Road, built at Rs 96 crore using the infrastructure and amenities fund, commuters and residents of Korukkupet, Tondiarpet and Ezhil Nagar are expected to get some relief from traffic disruptions through the day that often last up to 30 minutes.

The construction of the bridge began in 2023, and the work was undertaken on a 50:50 work-sharing basis between the southern railway and GCC. The RoB has a total length of 840m, including a 72m railway span. It is 8.4m wide, with service roads measuring 5m in width on either side. The bridge is expected to benefit around one lakh people.

Meanwhile, the proposed construction of RoB to replace Korukkupet railway level crossing 2A will come up on Ennore Highway and, similar to 2B project, will be implemented on a 50:50 work-sharing basis between the southern railway and GCC. The project is estimated at Rs 75 crore.