Tambaram corporation unveils surplus budget, Rs 200-cr infra projects

CHENNAI: Tambaram Corporation mayor Vasanthakumari Kamalakkannan on Tuesday presented a surplus budget for 2026-27, unveiling infrastructure, education, sports, health, and sustainability projects worth over Rs 200 crore. The budget estimates revenue at Rs 1,447.4 crore and expenditure at Rs 1,445.5 crore.

Soon after the presentation, AIADMK councillors staged a walkout, alleging biased allocation of funds in favour of DMK wards. The protest followed heated exchanges between AIADMK and DMK members inside the council hall.

Outlining key proposals, Vasanthakumari said youth-centric sports infrastructure would be prioritised, including a Rs 2.8 crore badminton stadium, Rs 2.2 crore kabaddi ground, and five green turf playgrounds, one in each zone, at a combined cost of Rs 7.9 crore. A pickleball court (Rs 57 lakh), a shuttle badminton court (Rs 85 lakh), and indoor and outdoor sports facilities costing Rs 18.4 crore were also announced.

The corporation will establish a public study centre for students and competitive exam aspirants at Rs 4.5 crore and set up nine new libraries at Rs 3.2 crore. Additional classrooms in corporation schools will be built at Rs 3.4 crore. The budget also provides for robotics labs (Rs 90 lakh), AR-VR labs and AI classes (Rs 1.8 crore each), language labs (Rs 2 crore), skill empowerment programmes (Rs 1.2 crore), and safe zone infrastructure near schools at Rs 95 lakh.

Solar panels will be installed in corporation-owned buildings at Rs 3.5 crore. Four lakes and 17 ponds will be restored at Rs 27.95 crore, while rainwater harvesting structures (Rs 3 crore) and stormwater drains (Rs 23.35 crore) have been proposed.

AIADMK councillor G Shankar told reporters that members were not informed in advance about the meeting and were notified only about an ordinary meeting. He alleged that councillors’ demands for the welfare of residents in their wards were ignored in the budget.