TVK members conducting survey in Chennai attacked

CHENNAI: Five members of TVK were injured after a group of unidentified men allegedly attacked them when they were conducting a survey in Parry’s Corner on Tuesday. An FIR is yet to be registered, a police source said.

According to sources, the injured are Thangapandiyan (30) of Mannady, his sister Bhavani (26), Jafar Hussain (36) of Mannady, Dilip (30) of Parrys Corner, and Mukesh (41) of Kondithope.

Sources said that TVK workers were carrying out a survey among voters in the Chennai Harbour Assembly constituency when a group of people confronted them on Angappan Street, questioning whether permission was obtained to conduct the exercise. The confrontation soon escalated into a heated argument.

Police sources said the group allegedly assaulted the survey team and chased them away.