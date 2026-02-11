V-day 2026: A look at the love stories survived by ancient Indian art

LEGENDS FROM THE MARWARI CULTURE

This is a love story from Rajasthani folklore that has been passed down to generations. It symbolises the spirit of love. In those ancient times, when marriages were solemnised between royal toddlers, Prince Dhola of Narwar and Princess Maru of Poogal, the former a child and the latter an infant, were married and, according to custom, separated immediately after, until they turned adults and could live as a couple. To their ill fate, Princess Maru had to move back to her kingdom when a drought struck. To make matters worse in this childhood sweethearts story, Prince Dhola lost his father, and thus, the memory of his marriage to Maru was forgotten along with that loss. The Prince, completely unaware of his childhood wedlock, married Princess Malwani in his adulthood.

Maru’s love remained strong through the years, and she constantly sent messages to the Prince. In those pre-WhatsApp eras, it was easy for the possessive wife, Malwani, to intercept those messages and ensure that they were never delivered. Finally, Maru sent a group of folk singers to the Prince, and their soulful music slowly awakened Dhola’s childhood memories. Once the mission was accomplished, the Prince set out to Poogal to claim his bride. The journey to and fro was a dangerous one, with dacoit encounters and such, but love overcame every challenge, and the legend still remains in innumerable miniature paintings as a representation of the strength of true love.