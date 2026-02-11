Woman dies by suicide in Chennai as son tries to kill self over unemployment

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Anna Nagar on Monday, while her 29-year-old son has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. The incident occurred when the woman’s husband was at work.

Initial probe revealed that the mother took the extreme step after she found that her son had attempted to kill himself owing to stress over unemployment.

The incident came to light at 12.45 pm on February 9, when the woman’s husband came home and found his wife and son unconscious. They were taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared the woman brought dead. The youth was admitted as an inpatient and is undergoing intensive treatment.

Police said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the youth, who had completed an MBA in the UK, had returned to India in December after failing to secure a job abroad. He was allegedly staying with his parents and searching for a job in Chennai, but was distressed as he was not able to find a job. He is said to have shared his anxiety with his mother, who tried to console him, the police said. It is suspected that the woman killed herself, after she found that her son had attempted to kill himself.

The Anna Nagar police said the woman’s husband worked as a senior executive at a private tractor manufacturing firm.

(For those having suicidal thoughts, contact TN’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)