A classical case of whistling by Komaravolu Sivaprasad

Whistling was never meant to belong in the classical arena. It was a sound associated with impatience, mischief, or interruption. In performance spaces shaped by discipline and reverence, whistling was often dismissed as casual and even irreverent. Yet, over time, that very sound began to change character. Breath steadied, pitch aligned, rhythm sharpened. What once felt intrusive slowly learned to sit inside ragam and talam. The transformation did not happen overnight; it took decades of silence, resistance, and relentless sadhana for whistling to claim its place as music that demands listening.

That quiet insistence is what Chennai’s rasikas will encounter this weekend, when whistling takes centre stage as classical expression. The concert arrives carrying the weight of a long argument — that whistling, when disciplined, can hold sruti, laya, bhava, and grammar just like any other Indian music.

Bringing this art of whistling to the city is Komaravolu Sivaprasad, popularly known as the ‘Whistle Wizard’. His relationship with the art form stretches across 55 years, a journey shaped less by acceptance and more by resistance. “Many senior vidwans rejected me in the beginning. They asked why whistle at all. Some critics even wrote that I was copying what I heard on the radio and gramophone records rather than an independent classical expression,” he recalls.