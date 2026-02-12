Ancient shrine for the God of three strides

Sirkazhi, an ancient town near Chidambaram, is known for its hoary temples. The Vishnu temple here is dedicated to Trivikrama Perumal. The main image is worshipped as Lokanatha and the utsava murthi (processional image) is called Trivikrama Perumal and as Tadalan. This temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams (places which are important for Vishnu and praised in the Tamil verses or Pasurams of the Azhvars who were important devotees of this deity). Thirumangai Azhvar had come here in the 8th century CE and composed ten Pasurams about Perumal. He refers to this place as ‘Kazhi Seerma Vinnagar’ and describes it as a place full of fertile fields and water tanks with lotuses, lilies, and fruit-laden jackfruit trees.
According to traditional accounts, Thirumangai Azhvar and Thirugnanasambandar (the famous Nayanmar) met at Sirkazhi. The latter is said to have conferred on Thirumangai Azhvar the title ‘Nalukavi Perumal’ and presented him with his vel (spear) and kantasaram (chain worn around his neck). The term ‘Nalukavi’ refers to his mastery over four kinds of poetry, namely Asu Kavi (composing poems instantly); Madhura Kavi (composing poems which are pleasing in nature); Vistara Kavi (composing elaborate poems); and Chitra Kavi (composing visual poems).
The temple as well as the main sanctum face east. The presiding deity is Trivikrama Perumal who is in a standing posture with the left leg uplifted as though measuring the sky. This is in connection with Vamana or the fifth incarnation of Vishnu when he appeared as ‘Vamana’ (a young boy) and requested King Mahabali for three paces of land which the generous ruler immediately agreed to give. In a trice, Vamana became Trivikrama and with one stride covered the earth, with the second, the sky and asked King Mahabali where He may keep the third step. The wise king in reply, asked for the God’s foot to be kept on his head.
The image in this temple, like in many other images of this avatara, shows the strides of Trivikrama. The deity is enshrined in the Pushkalavarta Vimanam. Another famous temple for Trivikrama is in Thirukovilur where also the main image is shown with His leg raised as though measuring the sky but here it is the right leg which is shown going up. Perumal is said to have given darshan to Romasa Maharshi at this place.
The main image of Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as Lokanayaki, while the utsava murti of this Goddess is called Mattavizhum Kushali Nachiyar. The other sanctums in this temple are for Selva Devanayakan, Kodanda Rama, Hanuman and Azhvars. The temple-tank is called Shankha Pushkarini, while the sthala vriksham (sacred tree) is the pala (jackfruit) tree.
Sirkazhi is approximately 25 km from Chidambaram and about 9 km from Vaitheeswaran Kovil.