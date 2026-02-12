Ancient shrine for the God of three strides

Sirkazhi, an ancient town near Chidambaram, is known for its hoary temples. The Vishnu temple here is dedicated to Trivikrama Perumal. The main image is worshipped as Lokanatha and the utsava murthi (processional image) is called Trivikrama Perumal and as Tadalan. This temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams (places which are important for Vishnu and praised in the Tamil verses or Pasurams of the Azhvars who were important devotees of this deity). Thirumangai Azhvar had come here in the 8th century CE and composed ten Pasurams about Perumal. He refers to this place as ‘Kazhi Seerma Vinnagar’ and describes it as a place full of fertile fields and water tanks with lotuses, lilies, and fruit-laden jackfruit trees.

According to traditional accounts, Thirumangai Azhvar and Thirugnanasambandar (the famous Nayanmar) met at Sirkazhi. The latter is said to have conferred on Thirumangai Azhvar the title ‘Nalukavi Perumal’ and presented him with his vel (spear) and kantasaram (chain worn around his neck). The term ‘Nalukavi’ refers to his mastery over four kinds of poetry, namely Asu Kavi (composing poems instantly); Madhura Kavi (composing poems which are pleasing in nature); Vistara Kavi (composing elaborate poems); and Chitra Kavi (composing visual poems).